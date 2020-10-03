At least 28 pro-Turkey Syrians dead in Karabakh: Monitor
October 3, 2020 - 13:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At least 28 pro-Turkey Syrian rebel fighters have been killed in clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagornօ-Karabakh, a Britain-based monitor said Friday, Օցտօբեռ2, according to AFP (via Al Arabiya).
They were among more than 850 combatants from pro-Ankara Syrian factions that Turkey has sent to fight for the Azeris since last week, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Relatives of three fighters confirmed to AFP they had been killed, while social media users shared pictures of four fighters who had died in the clashes.
Armenia has accused Turkey of dispatching Syrian fighters to fight on the Azeri side in Karabakh. French President Emmanuel Macron demanded Friday that Turkey explain what he said was the arrival of jihadist fighters in Azerbaijan.
Intelligence reports had established that 300 Syrian fighters drawn from "jihadist groups" from the Syrian city of Aleppo had passed through Gaziantep in Turkey en route for Azerbaijan, he said.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
First video proving Arab mercenaries' involvement in Karabakh lands online Armenia was the first to report on Turkey's deployment of thousands of Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan.
Karabakh army reports 51 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan Since September 27 morning, 203 Armenian soldiers, including several volunteers, have been killed.
Armenia: Azerbaijan will pay a high price for its crimes against Artsakh Armenia said Azerbaijan's actions aim at depriving the people of Artsakh of their historical homeland.
Footage shows destruction of more of Azerbaijan's military equipment The Armenian unified infocenter has unveiled footage from the Nagorno-Karabakh frontline.