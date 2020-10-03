Armenia Diaspora Commissioner: Turks terrorizing Istanbul Armenians

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish nationals are cruising through the Armenian neighborhoods of Istanbul and terrorizing Armenians, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan wrote on Facebook on Friday, October 2.

"And the turks are.... well, turks. Now, they are cruising through the Armenian neighborhoods of Bolis, and terrorizing the local defenseless and already fearful Armenians," Sinanyan said.

He also posted a video of a convoy of vehicles bearing large Turkish and Azerbaijani flags, driving through Armenian neighborhoods of Istanbul and endlessly honking their horns.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.