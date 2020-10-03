Armenian PM urges unity to "break the enemy's back"
October 3, 2020 - 18:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday, October 3 urged Armenians to unite and jointly "break the attacking enemy's back".
"Victory and only victory is what we imagine at the end of this struggle," Pashinyan said in a televised speech on Saturday, amid fierce clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces along the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) line of contact.
"The Artsakh Defense Army has already carried out major counter-offensive operations, achieving significant success and destroying several special units of the enemy. No matter how abundant the flow of mercenaries, our enemy cannot compete with the Armenian will to live and win."
Pashinyan said Armenians must unite and "break enemy's back, so that [they] can never look at our homeland ever again."
"Each of us must be ready to be at the forefront of that victory at any moment. And we will win, we will definitely win, have no doubts," he added.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
