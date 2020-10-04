Syria warns Azerbaijan against falling into Turkey's trap
October 4, 2020 - 12:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syria has warned Azerbaijan against falling into Turkey's trap and urged Baku to respond to the Armenian initiatives calling for a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, SANA reports.
In a statement published on Saturday, October 3, Syria expressed its regret over the clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, and urged the neighboring countries to put an end to the current escalation and find a peaceful settlement.
“The Syrian Arab Republic deeply regrets the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan that left victims from both sides and offers condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded,” an official source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement Saturday, October 3.
Syria called on the countries to put an end to the current escalation and find a solution to their dispute by peaceful means.
Syria warns, the statement said, against blatant Turkish interference in this conflict, which aims to inflame situations in line with the behavior of the Turkish regime in creating tensions and stoking the flames of sedition in more than one place in the world.
“Syria calls on the Azerbaijani government to be careful not to fall into the trap of the Turkish plan and to respond to the Armenian initiatives that call for calm, dialogue and resolving the differences between them peacefully.” The statement concluded.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
