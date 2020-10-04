Karabakh troops destroy three Azerbaijani planes, two tanks

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army destroyed three planes and two tanks belonging the Azerbaijani military, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said in a Facebook on Sunday, October 4.

Also Sunday, the Karabakh army struck the Ganja military airfield in the second biggest city of Azerbaijan. Firing has stopped upon Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan's command to avoid civilians losses.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.