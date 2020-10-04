Armenian Defense Minister responds to Azerbaijani claims
October 4, 2020 - 14:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has said that Armenia has not shelled or opened rocket fire on Azerbaijan.
Tonoyan's comments came in response to Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov's accusations that Azerbaijan has allegedly come under fire from Armenia.
In response to Hasanov's claims that Azerbaijan is going to expand the combat zone, Tonoyan said: "Azerbaijan has shelled the Vardenis region [in Armenia] with heavy artillery and drones. And if that's not an expansion of the combat zone, let the experts draw conclusions.
"As Stepanakert, Hadrut, Martakert, Martuni and other settlements are acceptable places for rocket fire and shelling for Azerbaijan, the skilled units of the Defense Army respond swiftly: there will be terrible consequences for Azerbaijan, terrible."
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
