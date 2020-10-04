Karabakh awards National Hero title to five servicemen
October 4, 2020 - 15:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan has awarded the title of the National Hero of Artsakh to five servicemen of the country's Defense Army.
The highest title "is awarded for exclusive services in the defense of the state, strengthening its economic might, and for creating significant national values."
The following is a list of all the servicemen who received the honors on Sunday, October 4:
– Davit Grigoryan, destroyed 15 tanks and 1 IFV;
– Edgar Markosyan, destroyed 10 tanks near Talish;
– Yura Alaverdyan, destroyed nine tanks and one vehicle;
– Colonel Karen Shakaryan, has been fighting since the Liberation War;
– Davit Ghazaryan (posthumously), fought and led the battle taking no step back.
Legendary commander Karen Jalavyan was named a Hero of Artsakh on October 2.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
