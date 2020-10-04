François Hollande attends rally supporting Armenians of Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former French President François Hollande on Sunday, October 4 joined a rally in the French commune of Alfortville, demanding an end to Azerbaijani aggression against Armenians and the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

Holland delivered remarks in support of the Armenians of Artsakh, as did deputy mayor of Paris Audrey Pulvar, Val-de-Marne lawmaker Isabelle Santiago, Mayor of Alfortville Luc Carvounas, Karabakh representative Hovhannes Gevorgyan, A1+ reports.

They were unanimous in supporting the Armenian people who they said have been attacked by Azerbaijan and Turkey, while the region is endangered due to Turkey's military presence.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.