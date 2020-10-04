Izvestia correspondent comes under Azerbaijan's fire in Karabakh
October 4, 2020 - 19:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Izvestia correspondent Denis Kulaga on Sunday, October 4 came under Azerbaijani fire in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, Izvestia reports.
The Russian journalist was not injured in the attack.
The Azerbaijani army has been shelling and firing rockets on Stepanakert and other settlements in Karabakh since the first moments of the offensive on September 27.
The attacks have claimed lives among the civilians․ Dozens of residents of Stepanakert, Shushi, Hadrut and other towns, as well as Armenian and foreign journalists, have been injured.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
