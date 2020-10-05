Armenia: Azerbaijan is preparing the ground for provocation
October 5, 2020 - 00:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Defense Ministry on Sunday, October 4 night refuted Azerbaijan's claims thatthe Armed Forces of Armenia have allegedly targeted Khizi and Apsheron.
"The Azerbaijani side, with no single piece of evidence, now declares that the Armed Forces of Armenia have allegedly targeted Khizi and Apsheron. This is another lie that explicitly proves Azerbaijan is preparing the ground for provocation," the Defense Ministry said.
The Armenian side – both from Yerevan and Stepanakert – earlier refuted allegations of targeting Mingachevir.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
The statement comes amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of foreign fighters to Azerbaijan.
The profane and racist graffiti attack on San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School was discovered on July 20-21.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
154 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 126 others are quarantined.
