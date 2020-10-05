Armenia echoes Karabakh's warnings about strikes on Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan on Monday, October 5 reminded about Nagorno-Karabakh's warning addressed to the residents of major Azerbaijani cities that host permanent military facilities.

Karabakh presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan called on the civilian population living in such cities to leave their residences immediately to avoid possible casualties.

Hovhannisyan said the Azerbaijani authorities are screaming about civilian objects to hide their own vandalism.

"Six days after your rocket fire on Stepanakert, Martakert, Martuni, Hadrut and other settlements, the President of Artsakh clearly declared that we are going to hit military targets that may be close to civilian objects," Hovhannisyan said addressing the Azerbaijani authorities.

"But you don't even care about your own people. And you are obviously doing all this to prepare the ground for provocations."

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.