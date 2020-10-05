Karabakh says struck heavy retaliatory blows at Azerbaijan
October 5, 2020 - 16:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno-Karabakh presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan has said "the Azerbaijani side has been heavily retaliated against, the targets have been successfully hit."
Poghosyan said the Armenian side has obtained information that after the Karabakh army's missile strikes on Azerbaijani military facilities on October 4, "hundreds of thousands of people from different cities of Azerbaijan are fleeing in panic to Baku and other settlements in the rear."
Poghosyan earlier issued a warning for the residents of major Azerbaijani cities that host permanent military facilities and urged them to leave their residences immediately to avoid possible casualties.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Top stories
The statement comes amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of foreign fighters to Azerbaijan.
The profane and racist graffiti attack on San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School was discovered on July 20-21.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
154 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 126 others are quarantined.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia PM: If we don't stand up now, we'll be subjected to genocide Nikol Pashinyan said Armenians will be subjected to genocide unless everyone stands up for the nation.
21 more Karabakh soldiers killed in fighting against Azerbaijan The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 21 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan.
Pashinyan: U.S. needs to explain if it gave F-16s for Turkey to bomb civilians Pashinyan said the conflict has taken on a far more dangerous dimension because of Turkey’s intervention.
Karabakh fighting: ICRC condemns shelling of civilian settlements ICRC said a surge in attacks using heavy explosive weaponry against populated areas is taking a deadly toll on civilians.