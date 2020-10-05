Canada suspends "relevant" export permits to Turkey amid Karabakh violence

PanARMENIAN.Net - Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne on Monday, October 4 suspended the "relevant export permits" to Turkey, after reports that Canadian imaging and targeting systems on unmanned drones are being used by Azerbaijan in clashes with Armenians.

Arms-control advocates have documented the sale of the Wescam gear to Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan.

“Over the last several days, certain allegations have been made regarding Canadian technology being used in the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Upon learning of these allegations, I immediately directed Global Affairs Canada to investigate these claims," Champagne said.

“In line with Canada’s robust export control regime and due to the ongoing hostilities, I have suspended the relevant export permits to Turkey, so as to allow time to further assess the situation.

“Canada continues to be concerned by the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting in shelling of communities and civilian casualties. We call for measures to be taken immediately to stabilize the situation on the ground and reiterate that there is no alternative to a peaceful, negotiated solution to this conflict.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier it is "extremely important that the terms of Canada's expectations of non-violation of human rights is always respected."

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.