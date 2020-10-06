Russian PM expected in Armenia on October 8
October 6, 2020 - 12:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will arrive in Armenia on Thursday, October 8, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan told a briefing on Tuesday morning.
A meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Commission, events and other gatherings are expected to start from October 9.
Russian government officials earlier arrived in Armenia for preparatory work ahead of the meeting.
