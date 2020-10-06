Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 406 in the past day

Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 406 in the past day
October 6, 2020 - 11:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 406 to reach 53,083 on Tuesday, October 6 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 222 more people have recovered, while six patients have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1926 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 44,932 people have recovered, 990 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 302 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

 Top stories
Armenia approves paid paternity leave for new dadsArmenia approves paid paternity leave for new dads
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation remained calm overnightArmenia-Azerbaijan border situation remained calm overnight
Eight ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan – 95 shots overall – were registered on the border overnight.
Study: Armenia among Europe’s most affordable places for digital nomadsStudy: Armenia among Europe’s most affordable places for digital nomads
In Armenia, takeaway food and a pint of beer (around 0.6 liters) cost £4.18 and £1.00, respectively.
Lawmaker: Armenia has downed several Azerbaijani dronesLawmaker: Armenia has downed several Azerbaijani drones
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
Partner news
 Articles
The growing trend of human microchipping

Means of control or convenience?

 Most popular in the section
Armenia: About 300 Covid-19 patients in serious or critical condition
Ex-President reveals why Armenia didn't deploy Iskander missiles against Azerbaijan in 2016
Armenian gampr dogs save shepherd's life, die from snake bites
Armenia: Active Covid cases drop below 5000 for first time in three months
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Relative calm reported in Karabakh overnight The situation along the line of contact was relatively calm, an Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson said.
Canada suspends "relevant" export permits to Turkey amid Karabakh violence Canada has suspended the relevant export permits to Turkey, so as to allow time to further assess the situation.
Karabakh army tricks Azeri troops into a trap, destroys entire unit When the Azeri soldiers attempted to seize the seemingly abandoned posts, they found themselves trapped.
Mnatsakanyan: World's top diplomats stress consequences of Azeri aggression Lavrov said earlier that the foreign offices of Russia, France and the United States are preparing a statement.