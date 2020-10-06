Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 406 in the past day

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 406 to reach 53,083 on Tuesday, October 6 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 222 more people have recovered, while six patients have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1926 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 44,932 people have recovered, 990 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 302 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.