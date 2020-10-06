Convoy with Turkish, Azeri flags filmed disturbing Istanbul Armenian district

PanARMENIAN.Net - A massive convoy of cars carrying the Turkish and Azerbaijani flags was filmed endlessly honking their horns when driving past the building of the Armenian newspaper Agos in Istanbul on Tuesday, October 6 night.

"Tonight․ In front of the Agos newspaper, Osmanbey, densely populated by Armenians," Turkish blogger Nurhan Çetinkaya said in the caption of a video he posted on Twitter.

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan reported earlier that Turkish nationals were cruising through the Armenian neighborhoods of Istanbul and terrorizing Armenians.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.

Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.