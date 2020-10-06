Official: Karabakh situation remains stable but tense
October 6, 2020 - 15:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) remains stable but tense, Karabakh presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan said on Tuesday, October 6.
"The Defense Army is inflicting new losses on the adversary’s terrorist units. We have achieved certain success in terms of positions," the Armenian unified infocenter cited Poghosyan as saying.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.
Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
