Armenia PM visits Karabakh for consultations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, October 5 traveled to Nagorno-Karabakh's capital of Stepanakert for consultations with Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan and senior officers of the Armed Forces, his office said Tuesday.

Karabakh Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army, Major General Jalal Harutyunyan "reported to the leaders of the two Armenian republics on the situation in the frontline, the counterattack dealt by the Armenian troops to the adversary, as well as on the upcoming steps of the Armed Forces".

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.

Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.