Armenia: Azerbaijan deploys reserve forces hours after OSCE MG statement

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, October 6 that the responsibility for the consequences of a new large-scale attack on Nagorno-Karabakh's south rests with the Azerbaijani authorities.

"According to information from the Defense Forces of Artsakh, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan concentrated reserve forces and a large number of military equipment, including tanks and artillery, and launched a large-scale attack in the south of the line of contact," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"These actions are taking place during the visit of the Foreign Minister of Turkey to Baku and hours after the statement of the Foreign Ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries.

"The Defense Forces of Artsakh undertake all the necessary measures to repel the attack. The military political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the consequences."

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.

Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.