Armenia reports 672 new coronavirus cases, 178 recoveries
October 7, 2020 - 11:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 672 to reach 53,755 on Wednesday, October 7 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 178 more people have recovered, while five patients have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
A total of 2878 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 45,110 people have recovered, 995 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 302 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
