Armenia reports 672 new coronavirus cases, 178 recoveries

Armenia reports 672 new coronavirus cases, 178 recoveries
October 7, 2020 - 11:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 672 to reach 53,755 on Wednesday, October 7 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 178 more people have recovered, while five patients have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 2878 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 45,110 people have recovered, 995 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 302 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

 Top stories
Armenian PM's son signs up to join the army as volunteerArmenian PM's son signs up to join the army as volunteer
He also published a photo from the registration and enlistment office, wearing a military uniform.
Armenia approves paid paternity leave for new dadsArmenia approves paid paternity leave for new dads
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation remained calm overnightArmenia-Azerbaijan border situation remained calm overnight
Eight ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan – 95 shots overall – were registered on the border overnight.
Study: Armenia among Europe’s most affordable places for digital nomadsStudy: Armenia among Europe’s most affordable places for digital nomads
In Armenia, takeaway food and a pint of beer (around 0.6 liters) cost £4.18 and £1.00, respectively.
Partner news
 Articles
The growing trend of human microchipping

Means of control or convenience?

 Most popular in the section
Ex-President reveals why Armenia didn't deploy Iskander missiles against Azerbaijan in 2016
Armenian gampr dogs save shepherd's life, die from snake bites
Armenia: Active Covid cases drop below 5000 for first time in three months
First Kalashnikov rifles assembled in Armenia delivered to country's army
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia: Turkey ending intervention, removing mercenaries a condition for Karabakh ceasefire Pashinyan doubled down on accusations that Turkey is already intervening militarily on behalf of Azerbaijan.
Putin confirms Russia will uphold CSTO treaties Vladimir Putin said he maintains constant communication with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Putin calls for ceasefire in Karabakh to end "tragedy" Russian President Vladimir Putin has described fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh as a "tragedy".
Greece recalls its Azerbaijan ambassador after offensive claims The Greek foreign ministry said it had filed a protest with the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Greece.