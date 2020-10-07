Putin confirms Russia will uphold CSTO treaties
October 7, 2020 - 13:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed Russia's commitment to obligations it has undertaken within the Collective Security Treaty Organizations.
"We have certain obligations to Armenia under this agreement. The hostilities that, to our great regret, continue to this day, are not being conducted on the territory of Armenia," Putin said Wednesday, October 7.
"As for the fulfillment by Russia of its obligations under this treaty, we have always fulfilled and will fulfill them."
Putin said he maintains constant communication with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
In a BBC interview published in Tuesday, Pashinyan revealed that Putin has told him that Moscow will honor its commitments defined in treaties, if Armenian territory is attacked.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.
Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
