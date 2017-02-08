Armenia looks to OK proposals on air services with Australia, Syria
February 8, 2017 - 13:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government is set to approve a proposal on signing an air service agreement with Australia on Thursday, February 9.
Also included in the agenda is coordinating a proposal for establishing air communication with Syria.
Earlier, the government said Armenia may sign agreements on establishing air communication with Canada and Singapore.The signing of corresponding documents was approved on January 26.
According to a government statement, the draft decision is in full compliance with the Armenian legislation.
