HayPost and Converse Transfer award trips, monetary prizes

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the framework of a joint campaign, trips and monetary prizes were awarded on Tuesday, February 7 by Armenia's National Operator of Postal Communication HayPost and Converse Transfer payment and settlement system.

Five winners, selected in a draw from among the clients who received at least 2 money transfers from Russia in the period between 01.11.2016 and 30.12.2016, won three-day trips for two to Tsaghkadzor.

Besides, every 300th recipient of a money transfer from Russia (15 clients overall) received a monetary prize.

Post Offices of HayPost CJSC implement money transfers via the following systems: Converse Transfer, Forsage, Ria Money Transfer, Stefi and Sigue.