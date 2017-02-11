Kazakhstan detains 15 suspected of plotting terrorist attacks
February 11, 2017 - 14:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kazakhstan's National Security Committee in special operations between January 13 and 24 in Almaty region detained 15 people, who are suspected of involvement in terrorism propaganda and of plotting acts of terror, the Committee said on its website on Saturday, February 11, TASS reports.
"The operations stopped activities of two radical groups and six followers of religious-extreme ideology," the press service said.
"A total of 15 people were detained as they were suspected of terrorism propaganda, preparations for terrorist activities, fueling religious hatred and of illegal possession of weapons."
In the searches, the forces found five grenades, attributes of international terrorist organizations, books and data carriers with religious contents. The investigation is still underway.
