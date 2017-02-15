Air carriers increasing frequency of flights to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Parallel to the growth of passenger traffic in Armenian airports, a number of carriers are increasing the frequency of flights, a spokeswoman for the General Department of Civil Aviation, Satenik Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.

Starting from March 2017, Pobeda Airlines will carry out four Moscow-Gyumri-Moscow flights a week instead of the previous three, while Qatar Airways will from now on fly to Yerevan daily instead of the previous four flights a week.

Aegean Airlines will operate the Athens-Yerevan-Athens route six times a week starting from March.

Besides, Iran Air will also increase the frequency of flights during summer and particularly the Iranian New Year, Nowruz.