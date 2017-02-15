Air carriers increasing frequency of flights to Armenia
February 15, 2017 - 16:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Parallel to the growth of passenger traffic in Armenian airports, a number of carriers are increasing the frequency of flights, a spokeswoman for the General Department of Civil Aviation, Satenik Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.
Starting from March 2017, Pobeda Airlines will carry out four Moscow-Gyumri-Moscow flights a week instead of the previous three, while Qatar Airways will from now on fly to Yerevan daily instead of the previous four flights a week.
Aegean Airlines will operate the Athens-Yerevan-Athens route six times a week starting from March.
Besides, Iran Air will also increase the frequency of flights during summer and particularly the Iranian New Year, Nowruz.
Top stories
“Azerbaijan’s defense ministry seems to decisively be losing the ability to soberly assess the reality,” Hasratyan said.
Komandos, who heads the Armenian DOSAAF, is currently supervising the training of specialists in the Armenian armed forces.
The case was considered in-camera, with the Supreme Court examining the legality and validity of a previous ruling by the Minsk City Court.
From the Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Khristo Khristov, Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller.
Partner news
Latest news
Rare Georg Baselitz masterpiece set to break artist record at Sotheby's Mit Roter Fahne (With Red Flag) is a painting that cemented the artist’s reputation as one of the most provocative and compelling voices of the post-war era.
Greece showcases “7,000-year-old archaeological enigma” The bird-like object was carved from granite - without the benefit of metal tools, as it dates from the Final Neolithic period.
Huawei catching up on Samsung, Apple: study Over the year as a whole, Huawei saw its sales leap by 26.7%, while the South Korean and US rivals both saw their sales decline by 4.3%.
German police raid homes of imams suspected of spying for Turkish govt. The imams allegedly passed on infօ through the Turkish consulate in the western city of Cologne to the Turkish Religious Affairs Directorate.