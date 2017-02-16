// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Wayne Rooney could leave Man Utd, former team-mate says

February 16, 2017 - 13:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Wayne Rooney could look to leave Manchester United due to his lack of playing time under manager Jose Mourinho, SkySports cited Paul Scholes as saying.

The United captain has fallen down the pecking order since Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford last summer and has not started a Premier League match since December 17.

Rooney, who became United's all-time record goalscorer last month by surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton's total, was linked with a move to China during the January transfer window.

Rooney has two years to run on his current contract, but his former team-mate Scholes is unsure whether Rooney will see out his deal at United.

"If it carries on going the way it is, I can't [see him staying for two more years]," Scholes told the Daily Mail.

"Maybe it will be reassessed at the end of the season if he's in and out of the team. I don't see him as a player who will accept that. He will want to be at a team where he's playing every week.

"No one will be more frustrated than Wayne at not playing. Being a sub will be driving him up the wall.

"It will be killing him just coming in for the Europa League or the FA Cup. But it's up to him to get his head down and prove he can play in the big games."

Rooney and his team-mates sit sixth in the Premier League with 13 games left but Scholes backed Mourinho to lead the club to a top-four finish.

