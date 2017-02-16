Earthquake strikes Armenia-Georgia border area
February 16, 2017 - 15:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A magnitude 2.5 earthquake hit the area near the Armenian-Georgian border, in the vicinity of the village of Bavra, on Thursday, February 16, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.
Registered at 13:36 local time,the earthquake was about 10 kilometers deep.
The quake wasn't felt in Armenia.
