Armenia investment projects to be revealed in Paris, Lyon, Marseilles
February 21, 2017 - 16:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Development Foundation of Armenia and Business France are organizing a campaign for Armenian economy’s investment environment on February 21-28 to unveil the advantages of starting a business in the country.
The week-long event will feature meetings in three major cities - Paris, Lyon and Marseilles - while an investment forum will be held on February 23 in the French capital to introduce business projects to potential investors.
Armenian companies representing the fields of agriculture and food, information technology and engineering, light industry, wine, jewelry, pharmaceuticals, transport and energy will reveal their business projects at meetings with 25 French firms.
Also, the French business people will get an insight into the advantages of entering the EEU (Eurasian Economic Union) and Iranian markets via Armenia.
Top stories
“The investments will be spent to build a canning factory and slaughterhouses, expand greenhouse farms,” Ignati Arakelyan said.
The funding will go to a subsidiary of ContourGlobal, an international power-generation company that acquired the Vorotan Cascade in 2015.
"We are yet unable to disclose the names of companies we are conducting negotiations with," Satenik Hovhannisyan said.
1,259,657 tourists have arrived in Armenia in January-December 2016, the National Statistical Service said, up by 5,7% on the year before.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia to rely increasingly on non-nuke deterrent Until recently, Russia lacked long-range cruise missiles with conventional warheads similar to those in the U.S. inventory.
Britain to pay a "very hefty" bill to leave EU: Juncker Prime Minister Theresa May hopes to trigger the Brexit negotiations by the end of March following the shock referendum in June last year.
Tool chip away at completing album A post on the band’s website informs the curious that Keenan is currently “working on vocals for some of the new Tool material.”
Depeche Mode, Father John Misty & more for BBC 6 Music Fest 2017 Also on the bill are Goldfrapp, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Belle & Sebastian, Anna Meredith, Bonobo, Ride, Cate Le Bon among others.