// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia investment projects to be revealed in Paris, Lyon, Marseilles

Armenia investment projects to be revealed in Paris, Lyon, Marseilles
February 21, 2017 - 16:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Development Foundation of Armenia and Business France are organizing a campaign for Armenian economy’s investment environment on February 21-28 to unveil the advantages of starting a business in the country.

The week-long event will feature meetings in three major cities - Paris, Lyon and Marseilles - while an investment forum will be held on February 23 in the French capital to introduce business projects to potential investors.

Armenian companies representing the fields of agriculture and food, information technology and engineering, light industry, wine, jewelry, pharmaceuticals, transport and energy will reveal their business projects at meetings with 25 French firms.

Also, the French business people will get an insight into the advantages of entering the EEU (Eurasian Economic Union) and Iranian markets via Armenia.

 Top stories
$120 million to be invested in Armenian agriculture$120 million to be invested in Armenian agriculture
“The investments will be spent to build a canning factory and slaughterhouses, expand greenhouse farms,” Ignati Arakelyan said.
$140 mln IFC funding seeks to boost clean energy supplies in Armenia$140 mln IFC funding seeks to boost clean energy supplies in Armenia
The funding will go to a subsidiary of ContourGlobal, an international power-generation company that acquired the Vorotan Cascade in 2015.
Armenia civil aviation negotiating with a number of air carriersArmenia civil aviation negotiating with a number of air carriers
"We are yet unable to disclose the names of companies we are conducting negotiations with," Satenik Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia's tourist inflow grew by 5,7% in 2016Armenia's tourist inflow grew by 5,7% in 2016
1,259,657 tourists have arrived in Armenia in January-December 2016, the National Statistical Service said, up by 5,7% on the year before.
Partner news
 Articles
Countries and goods that boosted Armenian export in 2016

Record figures

 Most popular in the section
Armenia exports and imports up by 22% and 18.5%
Armenia's new Electoral Code estimated at $16 mln
Iran to increase gas exports to Armenia threefold
Deputy FM: EU-Armenia common air zone to help decrease tariffs
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Russia to rely increasingly on non-nuke deterrent Until recently, Russia lacked long-range cruise missiles with conventional warheads similar to those in the U.S. inventory.
Britain to pay a "very hefty" bill to leave EU: Juncker Prime Minister Theresa May hopes to trigger the Brexit negotiations by the end of March following the shock referendum in June last year.
Tool chip away at completing album A post on the band’s website informs the curious that Keenan is currently “working on vocals for some of the new Tool material.”
Depeche Mode, Father John Misty & more for BBC 6 Music Fest 2017 Also on the bill are Goldfrapp, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Belle & Sebastian, Anna Meredith, Bonobo, Ride, Cate Le Bon among others.