Armenia investment projects to be revealed in Paris, Lyon, Marseilles

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Development Foundation of Armenia and Business France are organizing a campaign for Armenian economy’s investment environment on February 21-28 to unveil the advantages of starting a business in the country.

The week-long event will feature meetings in three major cities - Paris, Lyon and Marseilles - while an investment forum will be held on February 23 in the French capital to introduce business projects to potential investors.

Armenian companies representing the fields of agriculture and food, information technology and engineering, light industry, wine, jewelry, pharmaceuticals, transport and energy will reveal their business projects at meetings with 25 French firms.

Also, the French business people will get an insight into the advantages of entering the EEU (Eurasian Economic Union) and Iranian markets via Armenia.