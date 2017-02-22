// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Mourinho says Shaw should learn from Mkhitaryan to play for United

Mourinho says Shaw should learn from Mkhitaryan to play for United
February 22, 2017 - 14:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told Luke Shaw he would have to earn his chance, urging the full-back to learn from team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan, The World Game reports.

England international Shaw was left out of the United squad to face Saint-Etienne in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League last-32 tie.

Shaw, 21, has had limited opportunities this season, making just 14 appearances in all competitions.

And Mourinho said the left-back would be given nothing without earning it.

"He stayed behind in Manchester because I'm playing with Daley Blind, with Marcos Rojo, with Matteo Darmian, and all of them are playing the way I like a full-back to play," he said.

"Luke has to wait for his chance and work better and better, knowing I give nothing for free.

"When I give something to the players, it's expensive for them – it's not cheap.

"They have to work hard every day, they have to play well, so he has to wait. And, at this moment, he's behind the others."

Mourinho said Shaw could use team-mate Mkhitaryan as an example in his bid to break into the United side.

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker had to wait for his opportunity before taking it and becoming a crucial player at Old Trafford.

"Potentially, he [Shaw] has many things that I like but one thing is potentially, another thing is on the pitch to express all the qualities that I like a player to express," Mourinho said.

"And he has to keep working, like Mkhitaryan did for a long time."

Related links:
The World Game. Mourinho tells Shaw to 'work better' and learn from Mkhitaryan
 Top stories
Man Utd's Mkhitaryan thanks former coach Jurgen Klopp for adviceMan Utd's Mkhitaryan thanks former coach Jurgen Klopp for advice
"At Dortmund, I was very stressed after a few games when we were playing really bad," Mkhitaryan, who has scored five times this season, said.
Hovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz eventHovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz event
Ghaem Maghami Ehsan from Iran took the second spot with 7,5 points, followed by Spain's Oleg Korneev (7 points) in the third position.
Armenia's Levon Aronian comes in third at Tata Steel Wijk aan ZeeArmenia's Levon Aronian comes in third at Tata Steel Wijk aan Zee
Aronian lost his final match against Dmitri Andreikin of Russia in his first defeat throughout the entire tournament.
Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men's player awardCristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men's player award
The 31-year-old star once again grabbed blagging rights over rival Lionel Messi, having picked up the prestigious Ballon d'Or award last month.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenian lifter gets Olympic silver after Belarusian fails doping test
Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan "set for January move"
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is heel King, I’m heel God
Mourinho confirms Mkhitaryan fit for United’s clash with Sunderland
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Snail venom provides a new way to relieve chronic pain The newly discovered compound blocks a type of pain pathway receptor known as nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (nAChR).
Implants enable richer communication for people with paralysis The study participants were able to output words at a much faster, more accurate rate than ever recorded thanks to the advanced technique.
British IS bomber was ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee, brother says An image released by IS and published by the SITE Intelligence Group was confirmed as al-Harith by his brother Leon Jameson.
Ride release first new song in 20 years “Charm Assault” (video) The four-piece, considered to be pioneers of shoegaze, last released a full-length record, “Tarantula”, back in March 1996.