Car bomb kills at least 41 near Syria’s al-Bab after IS defeat
February 24, 2017 - 16:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A car bomb has killed at least 41 people in a rebel-held village near the Syrian town of al-Bab, BBC News reports citing sources in the region and monitors.
The explosion destroyed a rebel security post in Sousian, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The village is 8km (5 miles) north-west of al-Bab, from which Turkish-backed rebels pushed so-called Islamic State fighters on Thursday, February 23.
Turkey says the rebels have "near complete control" of the city.
The attack killed 35 civilians and six rebel fighters, Reuters reported, citing sources in the region. It said the target was a rebel checkpoint.
Civilians were gathering to seek permission to return to al-Bab when the bomb exploded, the opposition-run Qasioun news agency said.
Situated just north-east of Aleppo, al-Bab has about 100,000 inhabitants in the centre and about 50,000 more living in the suburbs.
It fell to Syrian rebels in spring 2012 and was in IS hands by early 2014, when it became home to many foreign jihadists and their families.
The rebels say they are now working to clear the heavily mined town.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last year that the capture of al-Bab, the jihadist group's last major stronghold in Aleppo province, would be the prelude to taking Raqqa, seen by IS as its capital in Syria.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Azerbaijan shells Karabakh village; no losses on Armenian side To suppress the rival’s attacks and prevent further provocations along the contact line, Karabakh frontline units took retaliatory measures.
British historical drama comedy "Their Finest" unveils new trailer (video) Set in London during World War II, the dramedy follows British filmmakers who make a film to boost the spirits of the British during The Blitz.
“Three Dark Crowns” fantasy novel to get film treatment at Fox The first book, published in September by HarperTeen Books, follows triplets who are all equal heirs to the crown and have magical powers.
Neil Gaiman’s “American Gods” finally announces premiere date "American Gods" pits Old Gods against New Gods, with the ancient mythological ones fearing irrelevance as their believers die off.