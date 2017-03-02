Syrian forces with Russian air support take Palmyra: Kremlin
March 2, 2017 - 18:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian military, backed by the Russian Air Force, has completed its operation to liberate the key city of Palmyra from militants, Kremlin has announced, according to RT.
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has reported to the commander-in-chief, President Vladimir Putin, that the historic city in Syria’s Homs province has been liberated, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, March 2.
