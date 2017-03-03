EU member states endorse visa-free travel for Ukrainians

PanARMENIAN.Net - European Union member countries have backed a proposal to allow Ukrainian citizens into the bloc for short stays without visas, The Republic reports.

Ambassadors of EU member states on Thursday, March 2 endorsed an agreement reached by negotiators earlier this week. It will allow Ukrainians who have biometric passports to enter the EU for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

The visa waiver will apply to all members of the 28-nation EU except Britain and Ireland. The agreement also won’t give Ukrainians the right to work in the EU.

The European Parliament must still sign off on the agreement.