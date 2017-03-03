EU member states endorse visa-free travel for Ukrainians
March 3, 2017 - 14:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - European Union member countries have backed a proposal to allow Ukrainian citizens into the bloc for short stays without visas, The Republic reports.
Ambassadors of EU member states on Thursday, March 2 endorsed an agreement reached by negotiators earlier this week. It will allow Ukrainians who have biometric passports to enter the EU for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.
The visa waiver will apply to all members of the 28-nation EU except Britain and Ireland. The agreement also won’t give Ukrainians the right to work in the EU.
The European Parliament must still sign off on the agreement.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Benedict Cumberbatch to star in “Melrose” drama for Showtime The five-part drama is based on the series of novels by Edward St. Aubyn. David Nicholls is set to pen the series adaptation.
Samsung chief's trial to start next week Lee was indicted on on charges including pledging 43 billion won ($37.24 million) in payments to a confidant of President Park Geun-hye.
“Love Off the Cuff” to open Hong Kong Film Festival “Love off the Cuff” tells the story about a couple who met when indoor smoking was banned in Hong Kong.
Dax Shepard, Michael Pena in "CHiPs" comedy red-band trailer (video) The movie also stars Kristen Bell as Jon's wife, Rosa Salazar as Ava, Jessica McNamee as Lindsey Taylor and Vincent D'Onofrio as The Ringleader.