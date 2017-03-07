Armenia's YELK bloc members meet U.S. ambassador ahead of elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Members of YELK bloc Aram Sargsyan, Edmon Marukyan, Artak Zeynalyan and Alen Simonyan on Monday, March 6 met the U.S. ambassador to Armenia Richard M. Mills.

At the meeting, a number of issues concerning the upcoming parliamentary elections were discussed.

A total of nine parties and alliances are participating in elections to the National Assembly, slated for April 2.

The sides dwelled upon the launch of election campaign and other political issues.

Ambassador Mills said it is important to have Armenian voters believe that their voice counts.

"I join you to refute rumors suggesting that video cameras and identification technology have been installed in polling stations to track how people vote," he said.

"I urge all Armenians to go to the polls on April 2 for the sake of the country's future.”

Read also:Armenia elections: YELQ program taps army reform, EU association