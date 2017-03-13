U.S. ambassador to Armenia meets ORO bloc leaders in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. ambassador to Armenia Richard M. Mills on Monday, March 13 visited the campaign headquarters of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian (ORO) bloc to meet the leaders of the alliance’s proportional list - Seyran Ohanyan, Armen Martirosyan and Vartan Oskanian.

Parliamentary elections will be held on April 2. Nine parties and blocs running for seats at the National Assembly have already launched their campaigns.

The bloc members dwelled upon the upcoming elections, briefing the envoy on the process of the campaign, as well as ORO’s projects on domestic and foreign policy issues.

At the meeting, Mills said all the parties and alliances should present a clear vision for Armenia’s future. The campaign will thus enable the Armenian voters to chose a roadmap for building a sovereign and prosperous state, he said.

Also, the ambassador urged everyone to go to the polls on April 2 and report any vote-buying attempts or cases of electoral fraud to the Prosecutor General’s Office or the Human Rights Defender.

Earlier, ambassador Mills met with the members of YELQ bloc.