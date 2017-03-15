// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Manchester United charged over FA Cup tie conduct

Manchester United charged over FA Cup tie conduct
March 15, 2017 - 09:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United were charged on Tuesday, March 14 by the Football Association (FA) with failing to control their players during the explosive FA Cup quarter-final with Chelsea, English football's ruling body said, according to AFP.

United's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera was sent off in the first half shortly after referee Michael Oliver warned captain Chris Smalling about the continual fouling of Chelsea's playmaker Eden Hazard.

Marcos Rojo was also caught on camera seemingly stamping on Hazard's chest in the second half of the match which Chelsea won 1-0 to oust the holders, although the Argentine defender has not been charged.

The FA have taken exception more to the reaction of the players when Olivier sent off Herrera, with several surrounding the official and arguing with him over the decision.

"Manchester United have been charged for failing to control their players," a statement from the governing body read.

"It follows an incident in the 35th minute of the FA Cup quarter final tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday (Monday).

"The club have until 6pm (1800GMT) on Friday, 17 March 2017 to respond to the charge."

United will be relieved Rojo escaped a potential ban as Oliver's report made clear he had seen the incident.

The League Cup winners, who are also chasing the Europa League trophy, will be without both leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Herrera for the Premier League games against struggling Middlesbrough and West Brom because of suspension.

However they are both available for United's Europa League last-16 second leg clash with Russian side Rostov on Thursday. The first leg finished 1-1.

Related links:
AFP. Man Utd charged over FA Cup tie conduct
 Top stories
Armenia may participate in prestigious VTB Basketball United LeagueArmenia may participate in prestigious VTB Basketball United League
“We are currently negotiating to clear some issues so that we can officially announce our participations,” Artur Nazaryan said.
Man Utd's Mkhitaryan thanks former coach Jurgen Klopp for adviceMan Utd's Mkhitaryan thanks former coach Jurgen Klopp for advice
"At Dortmund, I was very stressed after a few games when we were playing really bad," Mkhitaryan, who has scored five times this season, said.
Hovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz eventHovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz event
Ghaem Maghami Ehsan from Iran took the second spot with 7,5 points, followed by Spain's Oleg Korneev (7 points) in the third position.
Armenia's Levon Aronian comes in third at Tata Steel Wijk aan ZeeArmenia's Levon Aronian comes in third at Tata Steel Wijk aan Zee
Aronian lost his final match against Dmitri Andreikin of Russia in his first defeat throughout the entire tournament.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenian lifter gets Olympic silver after Belarusian fails doping test
Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan "set for January move"
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is heel King, I’m heel God
Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men's player award
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Visa testing NFC sunglasses that can pay for stuff Visa is reportedly testing the marketing waters to gauge demand for them and potentially hook a brand or bank to sponsor the rollout.
Sam Claflin period thriller “The Nightingale” backed by Bron Creative Set in Tasmania in 1825, “The Nightingale” follows a 21-year-old Irish female convict who witnesses the brutal murder of her husband and baby.
Amazon nabs Leos Carax’s “Annette” starring Adam Driver, Rihanna Carax’s credits include “Boy Meet Girl,” “Mauvais Sang,” “Les Amants du Pont Neuf,” and “Holy Motors.”
Study finds spiders consume 800 million tons of prey every year Spiders make up more than 45,000 species, with a population density of up to 1,000 individuals per square meter.