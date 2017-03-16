French school shooting leaves two injured in Grasse
March 16, 2017 - 16:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A shooting at a school in the southern French town of Grasse has injured at least two people, police sources say, according to BBC News.
One man has been arrested but another suspect is on the run, they say.
A man carrying several weapons attacked the Tocqueville school during the morning. Anti-terrorist commandos from the elite Raid force are at the scene, says the French news channel BFMTV.
The government sent out a warning of a terrorist attack via its mobile app.
Grasse is the capital of France's perfume industry.
Top stories
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
Partner news
Latest news
Heath Ledger documentary set to air in May on Spike TV "I Am: Heath Ledger" will reportedly feature the inside look at the live of Ledger as told by those in his inner circle.
1st teaser for “Love Actually” short film lands online (video) The short film will reunite the cast members from the original film and follow their lives 14 years after the events in "Love Actually".
The Stone Rose unveil Wembley Stadium show support acts Blossoms announced their addition to the bill via Twitter, in very loud and shouty capital letters.
Muse recording in north London Muse are no strangers to the north London recording studio having recorded tracks from “Absolution,” “The 2nd Law” and “Drones” there.