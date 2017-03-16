French school shooting leaves two injured in Grasse

PanARMENIAN.Net - A shooting at a school in the southern French town of Grasse has injured at least two people, police sources say, according to BBC News.

One man has been arrested but another suspect is on the run, they say.

A man carrying several weapons attacked the Tocqueville school during the morning. Anti-terrorist commandos from the elite Raid force are at the scene, says the French news channel BFMTV.

The government sent out a warning of a terrorist attack via its mobile app.

Grasse is the capital of France's perfume industry.