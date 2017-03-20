Sir Alex Ferguson to take charge of Manchester United again

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sir Alex Ferguson is set to return to manage Manchester United – for Michael Carrick’s testimonial, The Sun says.

The legendary former Old Trafford boss is expected to take up his seat in the dugout on June 4 to take charge of a Manchester United 2008 XI.

The opponents on the day will be a Michael Carrick All-Stars XI, to be played at Old Trafford.

The confirmed list of players for the United team includes Edwin van der Sar, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs.