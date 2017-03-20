// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Sir Alex Ferguson to take charge of Manchester United again

Sir Alex Ferguson to take charge of Manchester United again
March 20, 2017 - 17:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sir Alex Ferguson is set to return to manage Manchester United – for Michael Carrick’s testimonial, The Sun says.

The legendary former Old Trafford boss is expected to take up his seat in the dugout on June 4 to take charge of a Manchester United 2008 XI.

The opponents on the day will be a Michael Carrick All-Stars XI, to be played at Old Trafford.

The confirmed list of players for the United team includes Edwin van der Sar, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs.

Related links:
ТАСС: Фергюсон возглавит "Манчестер Юнайтед" на благотворительном матче
The Sun. Sir Alex Ferguson confirmed as Manchester United boss for Michael Carrick’s testimonial match
 Top stories
Armenian shooter claims second spot at European ChampionshipsArmenian shooter claims second spot at European Championships
In her final performance, Mkrtchyan was defeated by Halyna Avramenko of Ukraine, Armenia’s Olympic Committee
Armenia may participate in prestigious VTB Basketball United LeagueArmenia may participate in prestigious VTB Basketball United League
“We are currently negotiating to clear some issues so that we can officially announce our participations,” Artur Nazaryan said.
Man Utd's Mkhitaryan thanks former coach Jurgen Klopp for adviceMan Utd's Mkhitaryan thanks former coach Jurgen Klopp for advice
"At Dortmund, I was very stressed after a few games when we were playing really bad," Mkhitaryan, who has scored five times this season, said.
Hovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz eventHovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz event
Ghaem Maghami Ehsan from Iran took the second spot with 7,5 points, followed by Spain's Oleg Korneev (7 points) in the third position.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenian lifter gets Olympic silver after Belarusian fails doping test
Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan "set for January move"
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is heel King, I’m heel God
Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men's player award
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
The Charlatans indie rock band announce new album “Different Days” This follow-up to their superb 2015 LP “Modern Nature” will be out 26 May through label BMG.
Pope Francis begs God's forgiveness for Church sins in Rwanda genocide The pontiff "conveyed his profound sadness, and that of the Holy See and of the Church, for the genocide against the Tutsi."
Oasis documentary “Supersonic” to get a sequel? The 44-year-old singer – soon to be releasing his first solo album – is keen to get cracking on with a follow-up if Whitecross is to be believed.
New U.S.-led battalion "to deter Russia in Poland from April" Britain, Canada and Germany are leading the other three battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which will be operational by June.