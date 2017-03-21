Manchester United's Bastian Schweinsteiger joins Chicago Fire

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bastian Schweinsteiger is to join Chicago Fire as a deal has been agreed with Manchester United and the player, the Reds' official website said.

The 32-year-old German midfielder's move to MLS is subject to a medical and a visa being obtained but Chicago are keen to finalise a swift transfer.

"I am sad to leave so many friends at Manchester United," said Schweinsteiger. "But I am grateful to the club for allowing me the chance to take up the challenge at Chicago Fire.

"I have enjoyed working with the manager, the players and staff here and wish them all the best in the future. But I have to reserve special thanks to the United fans – whose support has been a very special part of my time in Manchester.

"I was delighted to be part of the squad that won the FA Cup for them last season and will always remember their energy and their passion. Now is the right time for me to start a new chapter in Chicago and I am looking forward to it."

Schweinsteiger spent 13 seasons at Bayern Munich, playing in exactly 500 matches across all competitions and scoring 68 goals. His honours at the club include eight Bundesliga titles, seven DFB-Pokal titles, a UEFA Champions League title, a FIFA Club World Cup title and a UEFA Super Cup title. He joined Manchester United in 2015 on a three-year contract for a fee of €9 million.