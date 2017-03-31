// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

South Korea's ousted president Park Geun-Hye arrested

South Korea's ousted president Park Geun-Hye arrested
March 31, 2017 - 09:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - South Korea's ousted president Park Geun-Hye arrived at a detention centre near Seoul early Friday, March 31 after being arrested over the corruption and abuse of power scandal that brought her down, AFP reports.

The Seoul Central District Court ordered Park's arrest on charges of bribery, abuse of authority, coercion, and leaking government secrets, after a marathon court hearing the previous day.

"It is justifiable and necessary to arrest (Park) as key charges were justified and there is risk of evidence being destroyed," the court said in a statement.

Television footage of the former leader showed her looking grim and staring straight ahead as she left the prosecutor's office to be taken into custody.

Despite the early hour, when Park arrived at the jail in a black sedan at around 4.45am (1945 GMT), about 50 supporters were at the gates to greet her, waving national flags and chanting slogans demanding her release.

Park, 65, becomes the third former leader to be arrested over corruption in Asia's fourth-largest economy, where politics and big business have long been closely tied.

She will now be processed and placed in a cell after changing into prison garb with her prisoner number emblazoned on the chest.

Related links:
AFP. South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-Hye arrested
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
‘Fashionable and beautiful’ lip plates

Painful tradition of Ethiopian tribes

 Most popular in the section
Swiss open probe into Ankara's spying on Turkish community
China captures more than 2,500 fugitives who fled overseas
Laptop ban hits Dubai for 1.1 mln travellers on spring break weekend
Trump's former national security adviser “discussed Gulen removal”
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Brad Pitt won't play Cable in “Deadpool 2” Besides Pitt, another actor who was recently rumored to play Cable was Michael Shannon.
Telegram rolls out encrypted voice calling feature Telegram said in a blog post that the voice calls are based on the same end-to-end encryption methods as its Secret chats feature.
Luc Besson's "Valerian" releases a new trailer (video) "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne as space cops on a mission to an inter-species metropolis Alpha.
Toyota uses AI in the hunt for advanced battery materials The company announced that it has already sold 10 million of the hybrid cars as of January this year.