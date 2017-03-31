South Korea's ousted president Park Geun-Hye arrested
March 31, 2017 - 09:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - South Korea's ousted president Park Geun-Hye arrived at a detention centre near Seoul early Friday, March 31 after being arrested over the corruption and abuse of power scandal that brought her down, AFP reports.
The Seoul Central District Court ordered Park's arrest on charges of bribery, abuse of authority, coercion, and leaking government secrets, after a marathon court hearing the previous day.
"It is justifiable and necessary to arrest (Park) as key charges were justified and there is risk of evidence being destroyed," the court said in a statement.
Television footage of the former leader showed her looking grim and staring straight ahead as she left the prosecutor's office to be taken into custody.
Despite the early hour, when Park arrived at the jail in a black sedan at around 4.45am (1945 GMT), about 50 supporters were at the gates to greet her, waving national flags and chanting slogans demanding her release.
Park, 65, becomes the third former leader to be arrested over corruption in Asia's fourth-largest economy, where politics and big business have long been closely tied.
She will now be processed and placed in a cell after changing into prison garb with her prisoner number emblazoned on the chest.
