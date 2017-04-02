Cameras not functioning, no live broadcast from most polling stations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Most cameras installed in 1500 out of the total of 2000 polling stations don't work. They were set to livestream the Armenian parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 2, but the broadcast is basically not available.

Candidate from Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian bloc Vahe Bulanikyan said no online broadcast is available from any of the polling stations where they have trustees.

"I was told it was Ucom's fault but they were nonetheless obliged to ensure the online connection," Bulanikyan said, according to RFE/RL Armenian service.

A Ucom representative, Diana Mnatsakanyan said the company's network operates smoothly in all the polling stations, adding that Ucom bears no responsibility for problems connected with the video broadcast.

