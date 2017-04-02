YELQ representative removed from polling station: leader
April 2, 2017 - 16:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - One of the trusted persons of YELQ bloc was removed from a polling station in the Armenian town of Vanadzor on Sunday, April 2, YELQ number 1 Edmon Marukyan said.
"We demand the protocol on voting and reason behind the person's removal," Marukyan said.
According to him, the district election commission voted to dismiss the trusted person after the latter reported on a number of election violations.
Marukyan said the bloc has already dispatched another representative at the polling station in question.
Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.
You can follow the course of the elections live on PanARMENIAN.Net
Top stories
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
YELQ's program envisages introduction of SME advocacy system, i.e. business ombudsman institution with broad powers.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian police received 41 reports of electoral violation as of 3pm Five are under preliminary investigation, 11 are in in the material preparation phase, while 25 others are in data verification stage.
Armenia: Investigative committee received 13 reports on election fraud The reports chiefly suggest attempts of double voting and obstruction to journalists and trusted persons' work.
ANC-PPA reports on open voting cases, queues The alliance has published election violations its trusted persons registered during the first six or seven hours of voting.
Prosecutor General's office studied 970 electoral violation reports The majority of reports referred to various technical malfunctions in the course of the elections and constituted no obvious offense.