YELQ representative removed from polling station: leader

PanARMENIAN.Net - One of the trusted persons of YELQ bloc was removed from a polling station in the Armenian town of Vanadzor on Sunday, April 2, YELQ number 1 Edmon Marukyan said.

"We demand the protocol on voting and reason behind the person's removal," Marukyan said.

According to him, the district election commission voted to dismiss the trusted person after the latter reported on a number of election violations.

Marukyan said the bloc has already dispatched another representative at the polling station in question.

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

You can follow the course of the elections live on PanARMENIAN.Net