Armenia jumps 18 spots in FIFA World Ranking
April 6, 2017 - 15:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s 2:0 win over Kazakhstan has helped the national football team jump 18 spots in this month's FIFA World Ranking.
As the new list shows, the country secured the 67th spot among more than 200 teams in April.
Topping the ranking are Brazil, Argentina and Germany.
In the November, 2016 edition, Armenia registered the biggest move by ranks, bouncing a total of 38 places to secure the 87th position.
Top stories
‘I saw Mhitaryan for the first time during the pre-season training and I immediately thought he will become a perfect player,’ said Carrick.
Tovmasyan, who collected 15.133 points, had a stiff challenge from Ukraine's Igor Radivilov and China's Zou Jingyuan.
In her final performance, Mkrtchyan was defeated by Halyna Avramenko of Ukraine, Armenia’s Olympic Committee
“We are currently negotiating to clear some issues so that we can officially announce our participations,” Artur Nazaryan said.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Islamic State shoots down Iraqi helicopter over Mosul Iraqi forces launched a major operation to retake Mosul in October, recapturing its eastern side before setting their sights on the smaller west.
EU boosts sanctions against North Korea over nuke tests Trump has spoken repeatedly of the need to act more decisively against Pyongyang and demanded that Beijing puts more pressure on its reclusive neighbor.
Six Armenians indicted on election fraud charges Six Armenian citizens have been charged with attempts to vote more than once during the parliamentary elections on April 2.
“Ghost in the Shell” studio blames whitewashing controversy for flop "We had hopes for better results domestically," Paramount's domestic distribution chief Kyle Davies told CBC.