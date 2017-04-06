// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia jumps 18 spots in FIFA World Ranking

Armenia jumps 18 spots in FIFA World Ranking
April 6, 2017 - 15:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s 2:0 win over Kazakhstan has helped the national football team jump 18 spots in this month's FIFA World Ranking.

As the new list shows, the country secured the 67th spot among more than 200 teams in April.

Topping the ranking are Brazil, Argentina and Germany.

In the November, 2016 edition, Armenia registered the biggest move by ranks, bouncing a total of 38 places to secure the 87th position.

 Top stories
Mkhitaryan will become perfect player under Mourinho, says CarrickMkhitaryan will become perfect player under Mourinho, says Carrick
‘I saw Mhitaryan for the first time during the pre-season training and I immediately thought he will become a perfect player,’ said Carrick.
Armenian athlete wins Gymnastics World Cup goldArmenian athlete wins Gymnastics World Cup gold
Tovmasyan, who collected 15.133 points, had a stiff challenge from Ukraine's Igor Radivilov and China's Zou Jingyuan.
Armenian shooter claims second spot at European ChampionshipsArmenian shooter claims second spot at European Championships
In her final performance, Mkrtchyan was defeated by Halyna Avramenko of Ukraine, Armenia’s Olympic Committee
Armenia may participate in prestigious VTB Basketball United LeagueArmenia may participate in prestigious VTB Basketball United League
“We are currently negotiating to clear some issues so that we can officially announce our participations,” Artur Nazaryan said.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is heel King, I’m heel God
Hovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz event
Man Utd's Mkhitaryan thanks former coach Jurgen Klopp for advice
Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men's player award
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Islamic State shoots down Iraqi helicopter over Mosul Iraqi forces launched a major operation to retake Mosul in October, recapturing its eastern side before setting their sights on the smaller west.
EU boosts sanctions against North Korea over nuke tests Trump has spoken repeatedly of the need to act more decisively against Pyongyang and demanded that Beijing puts more pressure on its reclusive neighbor.
Six Armenians indicted on election fraud charges Six Armenian citizens have been charged with attempts to vote more than once during the parliamentary elections on April 2.
“Ghost in the Shell” studio blames whitewashing controversy for flop "We had hopes for better results domestically," Paramount's domestic distribution chief Kyle Davies told CBC.