Manchester United: Henrikh Mkhitaryan makes promise to fans
April 6, 2017 - 17:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan has promised to deliver more goals and assists during his second season with Manchester United, the Manchester Evening News reports.
The 28-year-old has struck seven times this term and assisted five more goals having endured a difficult start to his United career under Jose Mourinho.
Mkhitaryan made just one substitute appearance during a two-and-a-half month exile in the autumn and netted his first United goal at Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League.
The Armenian has received the club's Goal of the Month award in three of the last four months and Mkhitaryan is eager to become more potent in 2017-18.
"No not yet," he said in the United programme on whether he was 'in tune' with the Premier League. "I still have places where I can improve and have room to improve. I know myself very well and I am sure that I can do better, and I will do better, because I am confident. As I know very well within myself that I can do more.
