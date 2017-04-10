Bone marrow transplantation performed for first time in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two patients have received bone marrow or stem cell transplants in a medical first in Armenia.

Stem cell transplantation, sometimes referred to as bone marrow transplant, is a procedure that replaces unhealthy blood-forming cells with healthy cells.

“Those two patients were diagnosed with myeloma. After several courses of chemotherapy, remission and relapse were registered, pointing to indications for stem cell transplantation,” head of the transplant coordinators’ team Smbat Daghbashyan said.

According to Daghbashyan, transplantation is the only option for prolonging the patients’ lives.