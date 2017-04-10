// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Bone marrow transplantation performed for first time in Armenia

Bone marrow transplantation performed for first time in Armenia
April 10, 2017 - 17:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two patients have received bone marrow or stem cell transplants in a medical first in Armenia.

Stem cell transplantation, sometimes referred to as bone marrow transplant, is a procedure that replaces unhealthy blood-forming cells with healthy cells.

“Those two patients were diagnosed with myeloma. After several courses of chemotherapy, remission and relapse were registered, pointing to indications for stem cell transplantation,” head of the transplant coordinators’ team Smbat Daghbashyan said.

According to Daghbashyan, transplantation is the only option for prolonging the patients’ lives.

Related links:
A1plus.am: Հայաստանում առաջին անգամ ոսկրածուծի փոխպատվաստում է կատարվել
 Top stories
ArmVote 2017: Four parties and blocs make it to parliamentArmVote 2017: Four parties and blocs make it to parliament
Four political forces are making it to the Armenian National Assembly, according to results calculated in 2005 polling stations.
New survey shows which parties will make it to Armenian parliamentNew survey shows which parties will make it to Armenian parliament
Clear favorites of the campaign were prime minister Karen Karapetyan (RPA) and Gagik Tsarukyan (Tsarukyan bloc).
ENEMO slams Armenia's decision to reject invite for election observationENEMO slams Armenia's decision to reject invite for election observation
ENEMO says it received a letter from the CEC in response to a request of invitation to conduct an international election observation mission
More than 60% of Armenians familiar with election programs: GallupMore than 60% of Armenians familiar with election programs: Gallup
In response to a question on whether they are familiar with the programs, 63.8% of respondents gave a positive reply.
Partner news
 Articles
From sundials to wristwatches

History of timekeeping

 Most popular in the section
Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations dies in hospital
New Year surprises from Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia
One out of four Armenia-born people currently live abroad - report
Armenia, UAE to abolish visas
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Toyota investing $1.33 billion in Kentucky plant The investment in the plant, Toyota's largest, comes amid uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies.
G7 ministers fail to agree statement on climate change Lacking unanimity, Italy, which currently presides the Group of Seven, decided against proposing the joint statement.
Google's Home speaker “to support multiple accounts” In theory, Google Home would recognize your voice and immediately switch over to your preferred Google account.
The Courteeners roll out new video for “Modern Love” The track is taken from their acclaimed 2016 album “Mapping The Rendezvous” – and is the first time they’ve ever collaborated with another artists.