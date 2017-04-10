// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

EU providing more support "to reinforce Armenia civil society"

EU providing more support
April 10, 2017 - 16:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - EU ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski on Monday, April 10 announced €1.5 million grant scheme aiming at reinforcing civil society in Armenia and providing civil society organisations with alternative sources of financing.

At the same time the EU is looking for innovative projects that will make Armenia healthier, safer, cleaner and more sustainable, a statement released on Monday revealed.

EU Ambassador noted: “We believe that the engagement of citizens is key in achieving social and behavioural changes related to our shared values. For this reason, the EU will also support, under this call, information campaigns run by civil society organisation that aim at increasing public accountability while increasing the engagement of citizens”.

Sub-granting, the provision of financial support to third parties, will be a core characteristic of this call. The overall amount made available under this call for proposals is of €1 500 000 in the form of grants between €150 000 and €400 000.

Related links:
Newsarmenia: Программа Евросоюза по укреплению потенциала гражданского общества стартует в Армении
 Top stories
ArmVote 2017: Four parties and blocs make it to parliamentArmVote 2017: Four parties and blocs make it to parliament
Four political forces are making it to the Armenian National Assembly, according to results calculated in 2005 polling stations.
New survey shows which parties will make it to Armenian parliamentNew survey shows which parties will make it to Armenian parliament
Clear favorites of the campaign were prime minister Karen Karapetyan (RPA) and Gagik Tsarukyan (Tsarukyan bloc).
ENEMO slams Armenia's decision to reject invite for election observationENEMO slams Armenia's decision to reject invite for election observation
ENEMO says it received a letter from the CEC in response to a request of invitation to conduct an international election observation mission
More than 60% of Armenians familiar with election programs: GallupMore than 60% of Armenians familiar with election programs: Gallup
In response to a question on whether they are familiar with the programs, 63.8% of respondents gave a positive reply.
Partner news
 Articles
From sundials to wristwatches

History of timekeeping

 Most popular in the section
Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations dies in hospital
New Year surprises from Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia
One out of four Armenia-born people currently live abroad - report
Armenia, UAE to abolish visas
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Economy
 Latest news
Toyota investing $1.33 billion in Kentucky plant The investment in the plant, Toyota's largest, comes amid uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies.
G7 ministers fail to agree statement on climate change Lacking unanimity, Italy, which currently presides the Group of Seven, decided against proposing the joint statement.
Google's Home speaker “to support multiple accounts” In theory, Google Home would recognize your voice and immediately switch over to your preferred Google account.
The Courteeners roll out new video for “Modern Love” The track is taken from their acclaimed 2016 album “Mapping The Rendezvous” – and is the first time they’ve ever collaborated with another artists.