EU providing more support "to reinforce Armenia civil society"

PanARMENIAN.Net - EU ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski on Monday, April 10 announced €1.5 million grant scheme aiming at reinforcing civil society in Armenia and providing civil society organisations with alternative sources of financing.

At the same time the EU is looking for innovative projects that will make Armenia healthier, safer, cleaner and more sustainable, a statement released on Monday revealed.

EU Ambassador noted: “We believe that the engagement of citizens is key in achieving social and behavioural changes related to our shared values. For this reason, the EU will also support, under this call, information campaigns run by civil society organisation that aim at increasing public accountability while increasing the engagement of citizens”.

Sub-granting, the provision of financial support to third parties, will be a core characteristic of this call. The overall amount made available under this call for proposals is of €1 500 000 in the form of grants between €150 000 and €400 000.