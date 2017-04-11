Trump says U.S. can "solve the North Korean problem without China"
April 11, 2017 - 18:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Donald Trump said in a note on Twitter on Tuesday, April 11 that he told China's President Xi Jinping that Beijing would get a better trade deal with Washington if it helped solve the U.S. problem with North Korea, Reuters reports.
"I explained to the president of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!" Trump, who held talks with Xi in Florida last week, wrote on Twitter.
"North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them!" he added in a second note.
The United States has deployed a naval strike group -- which includes the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson -- to the Korean peninsula in a show of force.
Trump has previously threatened unilateral action against Pyongyang if China, the North's sole major ally, fails to help curb its neighbor?s nuclear ambitions.
