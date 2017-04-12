Germany probes possible Islamist links to Dortmund bus attack - report
April 12, 2017 - 12:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - German investigators are looking into the possibility that explosions targeting a bus carrying players of soccer club Borussia Dortmund may have been carried out by Islamist militants, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday, April 12, according to Reuters.
It said a letter left near the scene of the attack on Tuesday claimed it was in retaliation for German military reconnaissance missions against Islamic State in Syria.
The newspaper also said that the letter might be a deliberate attempt by the perpetrators to mislead investigators.
The Federal Public Prosecutor said in a statement it had taken over the investigation and would hold a news conference at 2:00 pm (08:00 a.m. EDT).
According to Die Welt, Dortmund’s team bus was damaged by not one but three explosions on Wittbräuckerstraße, just over six miles from the Dortmund stadium. Reports suggest the damage was mainly to windows. The cause of the explosions are unknown.
Shortly after the incident, Dortmund confirmed that their team bus was affected by an explosion on the way to the ground and one of their players, Marc Batra, has been taken to hospital with an unspecified injury.
Drone sales more than double over the past year "Premium" drones -- classified as anything over $300 -- were the biggest money makers for the twelve months starting in February 2016.