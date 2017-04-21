Top court rejects Citizen Observer’s bid to annul Armenia election results

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Constitutional Court on Friday, April 21 rejected an appeal by the Citizen Observer initiative, seeking the annulment of results of parliamentary elections, held on April 2 across Armenia.

According to a Citizen Observer representative, Tigran Yegoryan, the court has returned the appeal, while the initiative has appealed the decision to the Court's president, demanding to transfer the matter to the judicial panel.

“We believe this issue must be solved,” Yegoryan said.

“Given that citizens have no party interests, they must somehow be provided with ways of challenging election results.”

Citizen Observer representatives monitored elections to the National Assembly.

According to the final assessment of elections provided by the Central Electoral Commission, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.