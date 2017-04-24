Tsarukyan calls his bloc “the opposition”
April 24, 2017 - 16:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Tsarukyan bloc hasn’t formed a coalition and is therefore the opposition, the bloc leader Gagik Tsatukyan said at Tsitsernakaberd, the memorial to Genocide victims.
Asked whether the bloc made a relevant announcement at the National Assembly, Tsarukyan replied: “Not being a part of the coalition makes us the opposition. The opposition is not about throwing dirt or staging provocation, it’s about being effective enough to bring changes to people’s lives.”
In 2012, the Tsarukyan-led Prosperous Armenia party declared themselves “an alternative, rather than the opposition.”
He also stated that the votes collected by the bloc at parliamentary election were not enough to guarantee the $15 billion investment in the Armenian economy, as mentioned in his electoral pledge. “The 29-30% of votes is not enough of a guarantee for the prospected investors. So we’ll need to wait till the next elections,” A1+ quoted him as saying.
At the elections to the national Assembly the Tsarukyan bloc secured 428.892 (27.35%) votes.
He also noted that no decision has yet been made regarding the position of the deputy parliament speaker to be taken by a Tsarukyan bloc representative.
