“Anoush opera. Avag Petrossian” postcard cancelled in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - On April 21, HayPost CJSC cancelled and put into circulation a postcard with one stamp dedicated to the theme “Anoush opera. Avag Petrossian”. The cancellation took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet after A. Spendiarian.

Authored by HayPost designer David Dovlatyan, the postcard has been printed with a print run of 500 pcs.

The postage stamp depicts the People’s Artist Avag Petrossian in the role of Saro and People’s Artist Gohar Gasparian in the role of Anoush against the background of the building of the Opera and Ballet Theater.

The bottom left corner of the postcard depicts the old posters of “Anoush” opera under theater curtains.

Signing the postcard were the Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Arman Khachatryan, Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan, the son of Avag Petrossian, conductor and pianist Ara Petrossian, as well as Acting Chief Executive Officer of HayPost CJSC Haik Avagyan.